Chippewa Falls educators develop skills to understand student lifestyles

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Students in Chippewa Falls had the day off Friday. Not for the first snowfall , but because teachers were in the classroom learning how to better educate students of all backgrounds.



Teachers went through a poverty simulation and a trauma overview. The poverty simulation made teachers pretend they were in different professions with different obstacles to overcome, like unexpected expenses. The goal was to put educators in the shoes of those living in poverty, some of whom might be their own students.



"We are teaching our students to be respectful to each other, and nicer to each other, and I think one of the best way to teach that to students is to model it ourselves as staff members," said Response to Intervention Coordinator Jamie Ganske.



The trauma portion of the training aimed to give teachers resources to help students learn, even if they come from stressful environments.

