Three bodies found in Chetek home

The Barron County Sheriff's Department is investigating the deaths of three people, whose bodies were found inside a house in Chetek Friday night.

A woman called for help at the house on 26th Street just after 9:00 PM Friday, according to a press release issued by the sheriff. Officers from the sheriff's department, the Chetek Police and the DNR entered the house and found the bodies inside. The names of the victims were not released. Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says he does not believe there is any danger to the public. When police use that phrase, it usually means they believe the deaths were accidental or that the person responsible is among the dead. But in this case, Fitzgerald gave no indication of the cause of the deaths.

He expects to have more information later Saturday.