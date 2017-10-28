Black River Falls man shot, killed by Jackson County Sheriff's deputy

Update (WXOW) -- One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Jackson County Saturday morning.

Information from Jackson County Sheriff Duane Waldera released at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon said that the shooting happened in the early morning hours when a deputy responded to a call near Black River Falls on Winneshiek Circle.

The deputy was asked to investigate a disorderly conduct and possible restraining order injunction violation according to the sheriff.

Details on what took place when the deputy arrived weren't immediately available.

The information did say that a 27-year-old male from the Black River Falls area was deceased.

The name of the deceased man or the deputy were not made available at this time. Family members are still being notified according to a sheriff's office spokesperson.

The deputy involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is taking the lead role in the investigation. The information they gather will eventually be turned over to the Jackson County District Attorney's Office.

Assisting with the incident was the Black River Falls Police Department, Village of Merrillan Police Department, Clark County Sheriff's Office, and Wisconsin State Patrol.

Sheriff Waldera referred media inquiries to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

