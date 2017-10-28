Settlement reached in lawsuit filed by family of Wisconsin Marin - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Settlement reached in lawsuit filed by family of Wisconsin Marine

Posted:

Madison (WKOW) -- The federal government and the family of a Wisconsin Marine reached a settlement in the family's wrongful death lawsuit.

Federal court records show Jason Simcakoski's family will receive $2.3 million in the agreement. According to those records, $1.6 million will be paid to Heather Simcakoski. At least $586,000 of the $1.6 million will go to legal fees.

Another $650,900 of the $2.3 million will be paid to Heather and Anaya Simcakoski via annuities. 

Simcakoski, a Marine from Stevens Point, died in the care of the Tomah VA Medical Center in 2014.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.