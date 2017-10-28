Martellus Bennett could retire after this season

Green Bay (WBAY) -- Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett is considering retiring from the NFL after the 2017 season is finished.

"After conversations with my family I'm pretty sure these next 8 games will be the conclusion of my NFL career," the Packers tight end posted in a message on his Instagram story Saturday on a bye week.

"To everyone who has poured themselves and time into my life and career. These next games are for you. Thank you."