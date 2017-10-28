Martellus Bennett could retire after this season - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Martellus Bennett could retire after this season

Posted:

Green Bay (WBAY) -- Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett is considering retiring from the NFL after the 2017 season is finished.

"After conversations with my family I'm pretty sure these next 8 games will be the conclusion of my NFL career," the Packers tight end posted in a message on his Instagram story Saturday on a bye week.

"To everyone who has poured themselves and time into my life and career. These next games are for you. Thank you."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.