Hikers going 22-miles with full "rucksacks" to raise awareness of veteran suicides

Madison (WKOW) -- If you see groups of people in fatigues with full backpacks hiking in and around Madison today, you'll be witnessing a march to raise awareness of the 22 veteran and active duty suicides that happen every day.

Organizers of the second annual Operation Ruck 22 march say in addition to suicide, hundreds of thousands service people and veterans struggle with mental and physical issues, including Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). This crisis impacts military from every generation and branch of service, as well as their family members.

Saturday's event is sponsored by the three Veterans of Foreign Wars posts located in Madison.

The first of three groups - made up of veterans, members of the Armed forces, and the public - left Saturday morning from VFW Post 8483 near the Madison airport. Their route includes a stop at VFW Post 1318 and will end at VFW Post 7591 on Cottage Grove Rd.

Along the way, the marchers will present donations, made by the Rodeside Grill, to the Wayne D. Horner Memorial Stand Down “Operation Stand Down” and to Grace Episcopal Church for the work they do for Veterans.