College Sports - Saturday

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
WIAC
UW-STOUT 55
UW-EAU CLAIRE 7
Blue Devils: 3-2 (5-2), Blugolds: 0-5 (1-7)
UW-RIVER FALLS 28
UW-OSHKOSH 31
Falcons: 1-4 (3-5), Titans: 5-0 (7-0)
UW-LA CROSSE 27
UW-PLATTEVILLE 20
Eagles: 3-2 (6-2), Pioneers: 3-2 (5-2)
UW-WHITEWATER 35
UW-STEVENS POINT 7
Warhawks: 4-1 (5-3), Pointers: 1-4 (4-4)
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
WIAC
UW-EAU CLAIRE 1
UW-STOUT 2
Blugolds: 2-5 (5-11-1), Blue Devils: 3-1-3 (8-5-5)
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Non-Conference
UW-EAU CLAIRE 3
LAKE FOREST (ILL.) 2
Blugolds: 1-1
UW-STOUT 3
AURORA 3 F-TIE (OT)
Blue Devils: 1-0-1
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
WIAC Championships
Men's Team Scores:
1. UW-LA CROSSE 35
2. UW-STOUT 64
3. UW-EAU CLAIRE 81
4. UW-PLATTEVILLE 113
5. UW-WHITEWATER 129
Medalist: Darin Lau (UWEC): 24:37.4
Women's Team Scores:
1. UW-EAU CLAIRE 33
2. UW-LA CROSSE 59
3. UW-RIVER FALLS 91
4. UW-PLATTEVILLE 130
5. UW-STEVENS POINT 139
Medalist: Cheyenne Moore (UWO): 22:06.3
COLLEGE SWIMMING & DIVING
Non-Conference
Men's Team Scores:
UW-EAU CLAIRE 145.5
LUTHER 88.5
Women's Team Scores:
UW-EAU CLAIRE 138
LUTHER 101
