College Sports - Saturday

Posted:
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
The Blue Devils roll to victory over the Blugolds
A pair of first half goals lead Stout over Eau Claire

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
WIAC

UW-STOUT   55
UW-EAU CLAIRE   7
Blue Devils: 3-2 (5-2), Blugolds: 0-5 (1-7)

UW-RIVER FALLS   28
UW-OSHKOSH   31
Falcons: 1-4 (3-5), Titans: 5-0 (7-0) 

UW-LA CROSSE   27
UW-PLATTEVILLE   20
Eagles: 3-2 (6-2), Pioneers: 3-2 (5-2)

UW-WHITEWATER   35
UW-STEVENS POINT   7
Warhawks: 4-1 (5-3), Pointers: 1-4 (4-4)

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
WIAC

UW-EAU CLAIRE   1
UW-STOUT   2
Blugolds: 2-5 (5-11-1), Blue Devils: 3-1-3 (8-5-5)

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Non-Conference

UW-EAU CLAIRE   3
LAKE FOREST (ILL.)   2
Blugolds: 1-1

UW-STOUT   3
AURORA   3     F-TIE (OT)
Blue Devils: 1-0-1

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
WIAC Championships

Men's Team Scores:
1. UW-LA CROSSE   35
2. UW-STOUT   64
3. UW-EAU CLAIRE   81
4. UW-PLATTEVILLE   113
5. UW-WHITEWATER   129
Medalist: Darin Lau (UWEC): 24:37.4

Women's Team Scores:
1. UW-EAU CLAIRE   33
2. UW-LA CROSSE   59
3. UW-RIVER FALLS   91
4. UW-PLATTEVILLE   130
5. UW-STEVENS POINT   139
Medalist: Cheyenne Moore (UWO): 22:06.3

COLLEGE SWIMMING & DIVING
Non-Conference

Men's Team Scores:
UW-EAU CLAIRE   145.5
LUTHER   88.5

Women's Team Scores:
UW-EAU CLAIRE   138
LUTHER   101

