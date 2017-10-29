Eau Claire church one step closer to new home after tragedy

There is a new beginning, and soon a new home, for a local church that was struck by tragedy.



After losing their old building in a fire more than a year ago, the Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ finally broke ground on their new building at 2010 Moholt Dr. in Eau Claire.



Members of the church held a brief ceremony and blessing Sunday morning in preparation of construction. Preliminary ground work is set to begin during the week.

Church leaders said they hope to complete the project by late spring, and are excited to have the end of their long journey within sight.

“This has been a long wait and a very exciting day to be able to come here and break ground, and see that we are making that big step forward to actually rebuilding our building and having a new place to call home," Rev. David Huber told News 18.

Rev. Huber also said he's happy the congregation, which has been around for more than 130 years, will have its own home once again.