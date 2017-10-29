Trempealeau Co. cemetery theft victims can reclaim stolen items

Independence Police Department (PRESS RELEASE) -- The Independence Police Department along with the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office are announcing the first two dates where crime victims of the recent cemetery and lawn ornament theft investigations can come view and reclaim stolen property. The following directions and instructions will be helpful in making the process easier.



The first two dates will be Thursday and Friday, November 2 and 3, 2017, from 12:30 PM-3:30 PM. If you are unable to make these dates, we will have some other future blocks scheduled as needed during morning and evening hours. These other dates will be announced when they are confirmed.



The address will be at Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office property at N36538 QQQ, Whitehall WI, 54773, and this location is right next to Highway 121. The entrance for public use will be in the rear of the building.



A case number will have to have been filed with the law enforcement agency that is responsible for where the theft occurred. For example, thefts from the Saints Peter Paul Cemetery are being handled by the Independence Police Department, the Chimney Rock Cemetery is handled by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, Melrose Cemetery by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Mondovi Cemetery is handled by the Mondovi Police Department. Please bring that number with you. You must have this number to view and claim property. Please also bring a copy of the report and picture of the missing item, if possible.



Persons viewing and claiming property recovered from outside of Trempealeau County can come identify and claim their items, but those items will need to be turned over to the county agency where they were taken from. They will then make arrangements with you for picking up the property once it can be released from their process. Crime Victim Information sheets will be given to all victims with identified property.



Questions may be emailed to Officer Halvorson at the Independence Police Department email at INDPD@TCC.COOP. You may contact the Independence Police Department at 715-985-3055, and the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office at 715-538-4509 with additional questions. We continue to ask for patience and understanding with this situation as we continue to proceed with the process.