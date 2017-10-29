Community honors Rusk Co. Deputy Dan Glaze one year after his death

Sunday marked one year since the death of Rusk County Sheriff's Deputy Dan Glaze.

On October 29th, 2016, Glaze was investigating a suspicious vehicle just south of Ladysmith. At the time, authorities said shortly after Glaze located the vehicle, dispatch lost contact with him. Backup deputies arrived minutes later, only to find the deputy shot dead in his car.

He was with the Rusk County Sheriff's Department for only 18 months when his was allegedly murdered by Doug Nitek. Law enforcement began a massive manhunt that lead to Nitek's capture the following day at his home.

When deputy Glaze was laid to rest, thousands of police officers from across the country came to pay their respects. On Sunday, exactly one year later, the Ladysmith community came together to honor the hero who was lost in the line of duty.



A large crowd gathered for a memorial service in deputy Glaze's honor. The community dedicated a bench and the honor guard presented flags in his memory.



Friends from the department and his family spoke of how he was a great person and a great deputy. Shortly before his death, Glaze was promoted to the SWAT team.

Gaze was only 33 when he passed. His widow Sarah told News 18 that the entire community has been incredible with their support, but it has still been a difficult year for the family.

“My son Levi, six, he lost his hero. The department recently created a video about his dad and his loss, and his words about that, and about this was just... I can't believe that everybody's done so much, and I can't believe that my dad met so much, and it's just been a comfort to him in a very hard time,” Sarah Glaze explained.

Deputy Glaze's family said being an officer was what he was born to do. It is what he was, and that he wouldn't have any regrets, or have changed a thing.

Currently, Doug Nitek is in jail awaiting trial. Over the last year, his lawyer fought to move the trial out of Rusk county to avoid a bias jury, and filed to change his plea to not guilty for reason of mental disease. To date the court has denied both of the motions. He is scheduled to appear in court November 13th.