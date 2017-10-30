Sectional Final Recap: Memorial Soccer, Regis Volleyball advance to State

(WQOW) -- Yesterday, a number of area teams punched their ticket to WIAA State Tournaments in boys soccer and girls volleyball. That includes the Eau Claire Memorial boys soccer team, who will make their first appearance in Milwaukee since 2014.

The Old Abes topped Green Bay Preble in the Sectional Final, 1-0. Matt Martinez scored the decisive goal in the 68th minute. It's the 3rd straight game that memorial has won by a single goal.

"We played desperate soccer and to battle out a 1-zip ninety minute game just shows what a dedicated group they are," says Head Coach David Kite.

"I'm still trying to wrap my head around it," explains Junior Goalkeeper Tyler Hanson, "It's just an awesome feeling and it's so exciting, I'm really happy for the team, for the seniors that they get to experience this in their last year. We're all brothers here and it's just a great feeling."

Memorial enters the State Tournament as a two-seed. They will face Arrowhead, Thursday at 7 p.m.

McDonell/Regis is also heading to State in Division 4 - the Saints rolled past Marshfield Columbus 6-2 - they are the 4 seed and will face The Prairie School Friday at 11 a.m.

In girls volleyball, Eau Claire Regis is heading back to the State Tournament for the second time in three seasons. The Ramblers rallied from a set deficit to top Grantsburg 3-1 in the Sectional Final, and they've made it this far with a balanced offensive attack.

"Everybody's going to get the ball, if your outside, right side, middle you're getting a consistent ball all the time, it's not going to be one player winning it for us," Head Coach Travis Eichner says, "All the girls were on, they were ready to put the ball down, it's like the first time we've clicked in a set. They have short Memories which we need, they put the ball down, they mess up, they come out and put the ball down again for us."

The Ramblers will take on Stratford Friday at 1 p.m.

Also making their return to State is River Falls in Division 1. The Wildcats topped D.C. Everest 3-1, and will face Kimberly at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

And in Division 4, Clayton returns to State for the 5th straight year. The Bears swept Shell Lake to advance and will take on Newman Catholic in a rematch of last season's State Championship, Friday at 10 a.m.