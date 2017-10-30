Stout building confidence after impressive win

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The 2017 edition of the war on 94 was no contest - UW-Stout led from start to finish, topping UW-Eau Claire 55-7.

The Blue Devils have now won 3 straight games in conference play, sitting at 5-2 overall on the season, and they're still receiving votes in the DIII football poll. With just two games left in the regular season, Saturday night's offensive outburst is providing a confidence boost moving forward.

"It was a much needed game for us offensively going into the last two games," says Junior Quarterback Jay Alston, "We need these next two wins to go to the playoffs, so it was big. We know we have plenty more work to do and we're going to do it starting tomorrow."

Stout will take on UW-La Crosse this coming Saturday.