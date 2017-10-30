NEW INFORMATION: Autopsy results show Chetek man killed ex-wife and ex-stepdaughter

(WQOW) - Preliminary autopsy results are back after three people were found dead in Chetek. All three people died from separate gunshot wounds, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Department.



News 18 reported there were three bodies found in a Chetek home Friday, October 27.



According to the Sheriff's Department, Brenda Turner, 55, suffered blunt force injuries to her face, neck and torso and had a left side rib fracture.



The Sheriff's Department said in a press release, it appears some sort of altercation occurred in the upstairs bedroom and then continued downstairs, where Brenda was found dead from a gunshot wound.



Natalie Turner, 17, made the 911 call asking for help, and was also later found dead in her upstairs bedroom from a single gunshot wound.



John Hengst, was found downstairs from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say Hengst killed both Natalie and Brenda Turner before killing himself.



Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told News 18 that Hengst was the ex-husband of of Brenda Turner, and the ex-stepfather of Natalie Turner. All three lived together.