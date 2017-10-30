Winners announced in Sam Davey Elementary pumpkin design contest

UPDATE (WQOW) - Monday, News told you about the 24th annual pumpkin contest at Sam Davey Elementary School, and now we know the winners.



Ashlyn Hoernke won first place for her giant ice cream cone, which her family helped make.



The first place winner for fourth grade was the dabbing bat and the first place winner for the fifth grade was a brown dog.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Whether they're painted, carved, glued or baked, some Eau Claire students were creative with pumpkins this year.



Jack Skellington, a super bowl trophy, a pumpkin figdet spinner, and Bob Ross the painter, were all present at Sam Davey Elementery School in pumpkin style.

All 4th and 5th grade students had the opportunity to enter the 24th annual pumpkin competition.



The students completed their designs at home, with their families, before bringing them in to be judged.



Each grade will be voting for the best 4th grade and 5th grade pumpkin. The winner will be announced Tuesday.

