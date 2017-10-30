UPDATE: Eau Claire Police focus search for missing man around Chippewa River

UPDATE (WQOW) - Eau Claire Police and the Eau Claire Fire Department are currently searching for 25-year-old Brenden Felton. The search is taking place near, and in, the Chippewa River from the Lake Street bridge to Hobbs Landing.



Police told a News 18 reporter on scene that Felton was last seen on surveillance camera near the Lake Street bridge Oct. 28. That's also the last time they have phone records from him.



That's why they are searching near the river, but they don't have any indication he actually went into the water.



Felton was arrested and taken to jail on Oct. 28 for disorderly conduct. He was at a home of people he didn't know breaking things. Police said he had been drinking, but was released from jail because there is no policy of keeping people under the influence in jail unless they have been charged with an OWI or believed to be a danger to the public.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The family of a missing Eau Claire man is planning a search, starting Tuesday morning.



The family posted on social media that they will search for Brenden Felton starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Wagners parking lot. They say anyone willing to help is appreciated.





Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Police Department is looking for your help.



Brenden Felton, 25, was last seen on October 28. ECPD responded to a call for service that involved Felton. Felton was intoxicated and was subsequently arrested and taken to the Eau Claire County Jail.

Felton was released from jail that same night, and was last seen walking north on First Avenue from Lake Street at approximately 10:25pm. He was wearing blue jeans, a two toned gray hooded sweatshirt and a red undershirt.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Eau Claire Police Department at 715-839-4972.



