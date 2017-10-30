Carbon monoxide believed to be the cause of three deaths in Sawyer County

Sawyer County (WQOW) - The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office received a call October 29, shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday at a home on Highway 27/70 in the Village of Radisson. Upon arrival, crews found two adults and one child dead inside the residence.



The victims have been identified as Steven Michael Ryan, 61, Carolyn Marie Rindahl, 60, and their four-year-old grandson. All three showed signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.



The Sawyer Co. Coroner's Office is awaiting toxicology results. Preliminary findings show there was recently an improperly-installed furnace added to the home, which they believed caused the deaths.