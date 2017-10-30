Five people taken to hospital after carbon monoxide scare in Rice Lake

Rice Lake (WQOW) - At 9:38 a.m. on Sunday October 29, the Rice Lake Fire Department responded to a report of carbon monoxide at a house at 1025 Linden Ave.



When crews arrived, nobody was in the home, but high levels of carbon monoxide were found.



One adult and four children were taken to Lakeview Medical Center for treatment, both by ambulance and private vehicle.



The fire department found a problem with the exhaust venting from the furnace that caused the gas to back up.



There were not any working carbon monoxide detectors in the home.