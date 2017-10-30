Parents urged to watch out for croup cough with their children

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Now that the chilly weather is here, the opportunities to get sick are on the rise.

According to Mayo Clinic Health System, croup cough tends to go around during this time of the year. Pediatrician at Mayo Clinic Health System, Dr. Karen Myhre told News 18 croup is a swelling around the vocal chords and windpipe.

Dr. Myhre said a typical cold, followed by a loud barking cough, are the most common symptoms of croup cough.

"The problem really truly is right where your vocal chords are," Dr. Myhre said. "So, as an adult, we might lose our voice. Little kids can too, but then again their airways are more narrow than ours. So, we don't have the breathing problems necessarily like they do, because our airways are big enough, but they will sometimes have that difficulty getting air in, and that barking seal-like cough,"

Dr. Myhre said croup is most commonly seen in infants and toddlers, and prevention is similar to fighting off a cold, like practicing good hand washing and hygiene.

Dr. Myhre said cold or warm air can help calm the coughing. If the cough continues, children should be seen by a doctor.