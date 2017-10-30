Tips to keep your trick-or-treaters safe on Halloween

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Halloween is upon us, and on Tuesday, trick-or-treaters will be out in full swing.

The Eau Claire Police Department is reminding parents, their children should be with a responsible adult during trick-or-treat hours.

Those hours in the city of Eau Claire are from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Click here for a list of hours in the area

Officer Kyle Roder said the best way to make sure your kids are safe is to stay in neighborhoods that your familiar with.

"We want everyone to know your neighborhood, so that's probably the best spot," Roder said. "Go in your own neighborhood. Go in a location where you know your neighbors, where you know what's going on."

Roder told News 18 costumes should be as visible as possible, and able to be seen with lights. He also recommends to only eat pre-packaged candy, and stay away from homemade treats.

The Eau Claire Police Department wants drivers to remember children will be out the streets, so pay extra attention driving on Tuesday night.



News 18 would love to see your costume, or your child's costume. You can send pictures to us at connect@wqow.com.