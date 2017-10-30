Chetek community rallies together following Friday night shooting

Chetek (WQOW) - The city of Chetek was hit again by yet another tragedy.



The Barron County Sheriff's Department has confirmed John Hengst, 55, shot and killed his ex-wife Brenda Turner, and her daughter Natalie Turner before killing himself.



Natalie Turner was a senior at Chetek High School. This is the second death facing the Chetek High School senior class this year. Now, both city and school officials are trying to move forward after a tragedy they know all too well.



"Within the last six months we've had the tornado, the death of Owen Knutson and now this," said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. "That senior class has taken a hit, and it's sad, and I know it sucks today, but I know in everything that Chetek has been through, that I know they'll pull through this too."



Natalie Turner, 17, and her mom Brenda were shot and killed Friday by John Hengst, the Turners' ex-step father and ex-husband.



The sheriff's department said Natalie called 911 asking for help after an altercation broke out between Brenda and John. All three were found dead in the home, each from separate gun shot wounds.



Officials said more than 30 people were at the school Monday to help students, from guidance counselors to law enforcement and clergy, and will continue to offer support as long as students need.



"The point is just to be there for each other," said Chetek Mayor Jeff Martin. "We get through, and Chetek will get through. It's just hard, and you feel for the kids that two members of the same graduating class would pass so unexpectedly and tragic kind of events. Again, for the staff. The staff you just feel for because they see these kids all day long."



High school officials told News 18 that staff are still planning a memorial for Natalie. While those details have not yet been solidified, it is expected to take place after the funeral.



The sheriff's department said officers have been called to that home three other times for domestic related calls.



The department is asking everyone, if you, or someone you know is in a dangerous domestic situation to please reach out for help.



Barron County has domestic violence resources available here.



If you live in Eau Claire County, you can find several helpful items here.