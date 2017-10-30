McDonell/Regis returns to State Tournament

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- The 36th annual WIAA State boys soccer tournament begins later this week, and for the fourth time in program history, and the first time since 2009, the McDonell/Regis Co-op has advanced to State.

The Saints have played some of their best soccer in recent weeks - they head to state on a five-game win streak, outscoring those five opponents by a combined total of 28-2. It's been quite a journey for the team, which went without a coach for the first few weeks of the season, but the group has gelled, and has gained a lot of confidence along the way.

"More than anything else, it's their chemistry, their resiliency and just their coming together as a team at the right time," says Head Coach Joe Cash, "I couldn't be more proud of them for that, and their heads are in the right places right now."

"I never really thought that this would be the year," senior Austin Erickson says, "I mean it's great that we all came together and had the leadership that we have."

"We're just playing our game, trusting the process, going through each game one by one, one game seasons," explains senior Dayton Gutsch, "So we just go out and play like we can."

McDonell/Regis enters the tournament as the fourth seed, and will take on the top seed, The Prairie School, in the opening round. Despite now being in the underdog role and playing on a bigger stage, the team says they won't change their approach this week.

"We really don't change anything, and that's kind of been our mantra for last 5 or 6 weeks or so," says Cash, "It's just consistency in our performance, we prepare the same way for everyone, prepare the same way for every game."

"Our communication has to get better, just making sure that we track down the simple stuff and play simple, don't get too complex with anything," Erickson explains.

"I know we've got Joey Huffcut and Austin up there doing their thing and scoring goals for us," senior Scott Wild says, "That's all we really need to win a game, our defense has been helping us out a bunch."

"It's going to be a fun environment going down to state. Win or lose we've just had a great season," says Gutsch, "There's a great group of guys here and we just love the environment that we're playing in."

The Saints face the Prairie Hawks Friday at 11 a.m.