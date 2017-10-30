Vinehout Urges Caution on Foxconn Deal

As the state of Wisconsin prepares to deliver an incentive package to bring Foxconn to the State, Democrats are sounding the alarm.

State Senator and gubernatorial candidate Kathleen Vinehout said Monday the agency tasked with setting the terms of the $3B package Is doing so behind closed doors. And the public won't ever learn the details.

She also believes the taxpayer revenue could be better spent elsewhere.

"We have a lot of problems, roads falling apart, schools that need to be taken care of, problems with health care. There's no pot of $3B waiting to be taken up and given to a company. And people are like hey, where's our part. How come you're not using the money to take care of problems that are broken in our neighborhoods," Vinehout said.

Vinehout is competing for the Democratic nomination to challenge Scott Walker next year.