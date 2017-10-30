Joe Vavra leaving Twins coaching staff

(WQOW) -- Menomonie resident and Chippewa Falls native Joe Vavra is leaving the Twins organization to join the Tigers coaching staff, where he'll be reunited with former Minnesota and newly named Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire.



The news was first reported by the Star Tribune, Monday afternoon.



Vavra had been a bench coach with the Twins for the past three seasons, following stints as MInnesota's third base coach and hitting coach.



Vavra tells News 18 Sports Director Bob Bradovich, via text, Monday afternoon, that while it's difficult to leave Twins manager Paul Molitor and an exciting young ballclub, he's also loyal to his managers, particularly Gardenhire, who Vavra says "took a chance" by hiring him to be the Twins hitting coach beginning with the 2006 season. Vavra also added he thought a change would be beneficial for his career going forward.