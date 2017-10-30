UWEC's Darin Lau wins WIAC Scholar-Athlete Award

(WQOW) -- The WIAC names UW-Eau Claire's Darin Lau as its Max Sparger men's cross country Scholar-Athlete of the year.



Lau, a graduate of Immanuel Lutheran H.S. in Eau Claire, and a current senior with the Blugolds, is a three-time cross country All-American, as well as a three-time academic All- American.



Lau won the men's individual title at the WIAC Championships this past weekend.





WIAC News Release (Monday, October 30) --





University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s Darin Lau has been selected the recipient of the 2017 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Max Sparger Men’s Cross Country Scholar-Athlete Award.

A senior from Eau Claire, Wis. (Immanuel Lutheran), Lau is majoring in mathematics secondary education and maintains a 3.79 grade point average. He is a three-time member of the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic Team, as well as the WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll. Lau has earned a spot on UW-Eau Claire’s Dean’s List numerous semesters and received an academic scholarship.

A team captain this season, Lau claimed the individual title at the WIAC championship to help UW-Eau Claire to a third-place finish. He placed second a year ago, fourth in 2015 and ninth in 2014, as the Blugolds won the league crown all three seasons. Lau is a three-time All-American, finishing sixth at the NCAA championship in 2016, 14th in 2015 and 31st in 2014. In regional competition, Lau solidified All-Region recognition the last three years, placing third a season ago, sixth in 2015 and ninth in 2014. He was selected his team’s MVP following the 2016 campaign.



Lau has served as an assistant high school track & field coach and a math lab tutor, in addition to volunteering with the Haunted Hustle 5K.



Also nominated for this year’s award were: UW-La Crosse’s Jonah Weisse (Sr., Madison, Wis./Memorial); UW-Platteville’s Cole Shurbert-Hetzel (Sr., Stevens Point, Wis./SPASH); and UW-Stout’s David Rosenlund (Sr., Oconto Falls, Wis./Gillett).



The WIAC Scholar-Athlete Award is named after Max Sparger, who served as commissioner of the Wisconsin State University Conference for 22 years from 1971-93. He oversaw the transition of the conference from NAIA to full NCAA membership. Sparger arrived at UW-Stout in 1959 and served the institution in a variety of capacities, including as an assistant football and basketball coach, head wrestling coach and head football coach. He served as UW-Stout's athletics director from 1969-71.



In order to be nominated for the scholar-athlete award, a student-athlete must have a minimum 3.50 grade point average. In addition, he must be in his last year of competition, or on schedule to graduate this academic year, and have competed for a minimum of two years.