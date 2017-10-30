Chippewa Falls School Board releases survey results that will decide the future of the district

Last fall taxpayers in Chippewa Falls turned down a pair of referendums, totaling $159 million that would go toward school renovations. A year later school officials tried a new strategy, asking voters to fill out a survey telling what they would be willing to pay for.

That survey listed school buildings that need renovation, and asked people to rank which were most important, and how many tax dollars they would be willing to contribute. The school board released the results Monday.

"I think it is important for our school to continue to address needs," Alan Dunham told News 18. He has kids in the district. "If there is a concern it's that people think too much about not spending money, and not putting the needs of the school district as a priority."

The results showed that the community is in favor of making changes, but wants to keep spending between $60 and $65 million, with the primary focus on updating Chippewa Falls Middle School and replacing Stillson Elementary.

“I'm very pleased with what we saw tonight," said school board president Amy Mason. "We do still have some work to do as far as the comments. We have not seen the comments yet, and will hear more about those in the next couple weeks."

The board will meet again in November to plan work sessions, where they will work with an architect to put dollar amounts on the projects the community prioritized.