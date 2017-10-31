MUST SEE: T-Rex costume stampede

(WQOW) -- They may be a popular Halloween costume, but they're also great for running?
For the second year in a row, dozens of runners in Nashville laced up their shoes and donned a T-Rex costume! Of course they stampede attracted a lot of attention. Organizers say the event started as a joke, but quickly gained interest.
