MUST SEE: T-Rex costume stampede - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MUST SEE: T-Rex costume stampede

Posted:

(WQOW) -- They may be a popular Halloween costume, but they're also great for running?

For the second year in a row, dozens of runners in Nashville laced up their shoes and donned a T-Rex costume! Of course they stampede attracted a lot of attention. Organizers say the event started as a joke, but quickly gained interest.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.