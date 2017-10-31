Adopt-A-Pet: Rori

Meet our Pet of the Day: Rori!

Rori is six months old. He's already neutered. He's all black and beautiful! He's got a sweet personality, and he's a curious cat. He came to the shelter in August. He's kind of shy, but the staff says he's quite the gentleman. He's made a great fit in any home.

If you're interested in Rori, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.