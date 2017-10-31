10/31: "Get the Shot" Campaign

Eau Claire (Prevea Health) -- It's that time of year when many of us end up sick, but health care groups around the Chippewa Valley are promoting a way to help us get ahead of the flu this year.

The "Get the Shot" Campaign is all about health care groups in our are coming together to promote the flu shot vaccination for the population. This has been a collaboration of several health groups for more than a decade.

What is the flu and what is the flu shot? Who should and shouldn't get the flu shot and why? When they should get the flu shot? Where can you get it? These are all questions to be answered in Tuesday's Daybreak interview.