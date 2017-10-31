Legislative committee approves lifting mining ban

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A legislative committee has signed off on a Republican bill that would end Wisconsin's nearly 20-year ban on gold, silver and nickel mining.



Wisconsin lawmakers passed a bill in 1998 that requires sulfide mining applicants to prove a similar mine has operated in North America for 10 years without causing pollution and a similar mine has been closed for 10 years without causing pollution.



Gov. Scott Walker voted for the measure as a member of the Assembly.



The bill's chief sponsors, Rep. Rob Hutton and Sen. Tom Tiffany, said lifting the prohibition will help northern Wisconsin's economy.



The Republican-controlled Assembly Labor Committee approved the bill 6-3 Tuesday despite Democrats' warnings that lifting the ban will lead to devastating pollution.



The vote clears the way for an Assembly floor vote Thursday.