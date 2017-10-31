$70,000 skid steer stolen in Arcadia

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Sometime between October 28, 2017 at 1 p.m. and October 30, 2017 at 8 p.m. someone broke into, and stole, a new Kubota Compact Track Loader valued at approximately $70,000.
The skid steer was on the lot of Value Implement in Arcadia.
It is believed the person(s) then drove the skid steer onto a single axle trailer and drove off. If anyone has information that may assist in locating the skid steer please contact Detective Ronie Molitor with the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Department
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.