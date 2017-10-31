$70,000 skid steer stolen in Arcadia

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Sometime between October 28, 2017 at 1 p.m. and October 30, 2017 at 8 p.m. someone broke into, and stole, a new Kubota Compact Track Loader valued at approximately $70,000.



The skid steer was on the lot of Value Implement in Arcadia.



It is believed the person(s) then drove the skid steer onto a single axle trailer and drove off. If anyone has information that may assist in locating the skid steer please contact Detective Ronie Molitor with the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Department