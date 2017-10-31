Suspect in NYC attack identified as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov from Tampa, FL

UPDATE (CNN) - Eight people are dead and more than a dozen injured after the driver of a truck drove the wrong way down a well-trafficked bike path, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said.



Several sources tell ABC News the attacker has been identified as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov from Tampa, FL.

"This was an act of terror, and a particularly cowardly act of terror," he said. The mayor also added this was `lone wolf' attack; no evidence it was part of wider plot.

ABC News - At least seven people have been struck and killed and several others injured in lower Manhattan in New York City.



The sprawling crime scene runs several blocks along the West Side Highway.

A suspect, who may have been shot by police, is in custody. The New York City Police Department said no others are outstanding.

A truck hit multiple people on the bike path on the West Side Highway, a witness told ABC's New York station WABC. The truck crashed into a school bus at Chambers and West streets, near Stuyvesant High School, and the driver got out and opened fire, the witness added.



