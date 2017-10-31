Kids and seniors create Halloween fun in Eau Claire - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Kids and seniors create Halloween fun in Eau Claire

Posted:
By Clint Berge, Reporter
Connect

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Seniors at Syverson Rehab and Health were spreading the Halloween fun Tuesday handing out candy and playing games with kids. 

Staff said this can be a joyful way to bring back fond memories for the elderly.

"It really reminds them of their lifetime when they were kids themselves, when they went trick-or-treating with their own kids, being with their grand kids. Hopefully some of their grand kids will come and participate in this trick-or-treating event," said Administrator Tonya Lisowski.

This tradition has been going on for decades. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.