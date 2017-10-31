Kids and seniors create Halloween fun in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Seniors at Syverson Rehab and Health were spreading the Halloween fun Tuesday handing out candy and playing games with kids.



Staff said this can be a joyful way to bring back fond memories for the elderly.



"It really reminds them of their lifetime when they were kids themselves, when they went trick-or-treating with their own kids, being with their grand kids. Hopefully some of their grand kids will come and participate in this trick-or-treating event," said Administrator Tonya Lisowski.



This tradition has been going on for decades.

