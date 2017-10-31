House on 11th Street in Eau Claire gives trick-or-treaters a freaky fright

Eau Claire (WQOW) - One of the most popular houses to trick-or-treat at in Eau Claire was ready for a spooktacular Halloween celebration on Tuesday.



The Knutsons live right across the street from Saint James Church on the west side of town. The family was ready to give guests a good spook during Halloween this year.

The insane-asylum themed home has dozens of tombstones and mummies all throughout the yard.

The family started decorating their house for the holiday 11 years ago, and they keep adding ghosts and goblins every year.

"It's just a creepy thing," said Brent Knutson. "Everybody can decorate for Christmas, this is just more fun. It started with a few tombstones, it wasn't that much, and then every year people liked it so it just kept getting bigger and bigger."

Knutson said trick-or-treaters call his house extra scary because it was a farm house built in the early 1900s and claim it's haunted.



A small donation box is on the side of their decor by the walkway if people want to contribute. All of the money goes toward making their haunted home even better next year.