Tips to keep your family safe from carbon monoxide

Eau Claire (WQOW) - As News 18 reported on Monday, carbon monoxide is believed to be responsible for killing three people in Sawyer County and sickening five others in Rice Lake in just two hours on Oct. 29, according to officials.

Incidences like this can happen to anyone, which is why it's so important to know how to keep your family safe from the toxic gas.

The Eau Claire Fire Department and Kurth Heating and Cooling told News 18, the best way to keep your family safe from the fumes is to check your furnace and carbon monoxide detectors at least twice a year.

Monte Holty, sales and design manager at Kurth Heating and Cooling, said homeowners should start the season with a clean heating system.

"Start with a good, clean filter," he said. "If the furnace is a bit old, it should be serviced every single year. Oil furnaces and oil boilers have to be serviced every year. High efficiency gas furnaces need to be checked and cleaned, and any heating system really needs to be started out clean and fully inspected."

Remember, the gas is tasteless, and odorless, which can make it so deadly, and why checking your carbon monoxide detectors is so important.

Eau Claire Fire Department Deputy Chief, Allyn Bertrang, said there should be a minimum of one detector on each floor of a household or building and all bedrooms should have one.

Betrang said if a detector is able to sense both smoke and carbon monoxide it's equally as effective as two separate detectors.

Officials encourage homeowners to use daylight saving time as the reminder to check your detectors, which is coming up on Sunday, November 5.