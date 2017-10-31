Augusta man sentenced after trying to set up sex with two young girls

UPDATE: An Augusta man charged with trying to set up a sexual encounter with two young girls is going to prison.

Jeramiha Sackman was sentenced Friday to five years behind bars.



Police said he responded to a Craigslist ad last October posted by an Eau Claire officer that offered sex with two girls, ages eight and eleven.

After agreeing to pay $250 for an hour with them, Sackman was arrested. Police found condoms and cash in his car.

When he gets out of prison, Sackman will be on extended supervision for 10 years.

(WQOW) - An Augusta man was in court Tuesday on charges of trying to set up a sexual encounter with two young girls.



An undercover Eau Claire police officer posted an ad on Craigslist, pretending to be the father of two girls, and offering them for sex for money.



Police said Jeramiha Sackman responded to the ad, asking how experienced the kids were, and asking what sexually activities he would be allowed to perform on them.



The girls were portrayed as being eight and eleven years old.



After agreeing to pay $250 for an hour with them, Sackman was arrested Friday at the arranged meeting place. Police said he had several hundred dollars in cash, and condoms, in his vehicle.



Sackman faces five felonies. His bond was set Tuesday at $10,000. He returns to court in December.



You may recall, Sackman was arrested last year after a standoff at his Augusta home after his daughters told his ex-wife he had a gun and was threatening to the shoot the woman's current husband.



He was subsequently ordered to do community service. Sackman was on probation from that case at the time he was arrested last week.