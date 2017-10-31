Charges were filed against an Eau Claire couple accused of expos - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Charges were filed against an Eau Claire couple accused of exposing their children to meth

Posted:
By Clint Berge, Reporter
Connect

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Child neglect charges were filed against an Eau Claire couple accused of exposing their children to methamphetamine.

Nicholas and Valerie Schmude were in court Tuesday afternoon. Police said they admitted to being everyday meth users, and that they smoked meth in their bedroom, while their kids were home.

The children are four, eight, and nine years old. Police said the hair follicles of two of the kids tested positive for meth. The eight year old told police that sometimes it's hard to wake her parents up, so she would try to take care of the kids while they slept. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.