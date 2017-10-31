Charges were filed against an Eau Claire couple accused of exposing their children to meth

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Child neglect charges were filed against an Eau Claire couple accused of exposing their children to methamphetamine.



Nicholas and Valerie Schmude were in court Tuesday afternoon. Police said they admitted to being everyday meth users, and that they smoked meth in their bedroom, while their kids were home.



The children are four, eight, and nine years old. Police said the hair follicles of two of the kids tested positive for meth. The eight year old told police that sometimes it's hard to wake her parents up, so she would try to take care of the kids while they slept.