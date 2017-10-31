First is Worst: Accumulating Snow Wednesday

Lowered visibility and snow/slush accumulating on roads will impact travel Wednesday afternoon. Even though not a lot of snow is expected, the timing of the snow coinciding with evening commute combined with many drivers having rusty winter driving skills. The old saying goes "First is Worst".

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Polk and St. Croix counties from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, and from Noon until 10 p.m. for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Rusk, and Taylor counties

Timing: Flurries or light snow will begin to fall Wednesday morning, with widespread light to moderate snow late morning through much of the afternoon. A brief period of wintry mix is possible as a warm front moves from south to north, changing precipitation to all rain by late evening.

Totals: South of Eau Claire, warmer surface temperatures combined with an earlier change to rain will limit snowfall to near a dusting to a half inch, but higher elevations up in the hills and bluffs could see a half inch to an inch. For Eau Claire and from US 10 to the highway 29 corridor, expect 1 to 2", but more likely north of 29. Between highway 64 and US 8 expect between 2 and 4", and along/north of US 8 has the best chance of exceeding 2-4" with up to 6" falling in isolated spots.

Winds: It will be breezy, but winds should stay under 20mph, which will reduce visibility a little bit while falling so you'll want to use headlights while driving, but the snow will be heavy and wet so blowing and drifting won't be an issue.

Travel impacts: While by no means an impressive snow system, this is expected to be the first snow of the season so extra caution should be used while driving while getting used to winter driving in Wisconsin again. The timing of the snow puts the greatest impacts on the roads right when school/work is getting out, and sometimes, only a couple inches falling when a lot of cars are on the roads can have worse impacts than higher totals falling overnight when road crews have time to plow before roads get busy.

Weather, closing, and road information:

For the latest weather information, click HERE.

For the latest look at radar, click HERE.

For the latest school and organization closings, click HERE.

For the latest look at DOT cameras and road conditions, click HERE.



The Stormtracker 18 Weather team will continue to keep you updated with the latest information. Watch Meteorologist Matt Schaefer 10 p.m. Tuesday for the latest on this storm, and Meteorologist LeAnn Lombardo on Daybreak Wednesday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Of course, weather and travel information is available 24/7 on the WQOW weather page and through Eau Claire's only local weather app, the WQOW weather app.