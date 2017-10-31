Freezing cold temperatures couldn't hinder Halloween in Eau Claire

Teeth-chattering temperatures didn't scare Eau Claire's little ghouls and goblins from their quest for candy Tuesday.

Hundreds of kids braved the cold to collect candy from the Eau Claire Police Department, along with several businesses handing out candy before the official city trick-or-treating hours in downtown Eau Claire. It's part of a yearly tradition where businesses invite families to trick-or-treat at the downtown storefronts, so the kiddos can walk up Barstow Street and collect as much candy as they can.

Business owners said it's a fun way to give back to the community, and let the families know a little bit about what they do. “A lot of downtown businesses like to do this to provide a fun safe atmosphere for kids to collect Halloween candy," Jeremy Ostedt of Bank Mutual told News 18.

At the conclusion of the downtown event, some families headed back to their neighborhoods to continue trick-or treating, despite the cold temperatures. This is the second-coldest Halloween in Eau Claire's recorded history. Many parents told News 18 they added extra layers to the costumes. Some East-Hill homeowners even started fires to keep passing trick-or-treaters warm.