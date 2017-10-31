College Sports - Tuesday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

College Sports - Tuesday

By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WIAC Tournament - First Round

UW-STOUT   0
UW-WHITEWATER   3
25-17, 25-13, 25-16
UWW at UWEC, Thursday, 7:00 P.M.

 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
WIAC Tournament - First Round

UW-STEVENS POINT   1
UW-STOUT   2, F-2 OT
UWST at UWL, Thursday, 6:00 P.M.

UW-RIVER FALLS   2
UW-OSHKOSH   3, F-OT
UWO at UWW, Thursday, 6:00 P.M.

