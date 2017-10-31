College Sports - Tuesday

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WIAC Tournament - First Round
UW-STOUT 0
UW-WHITEWATER 3
25-17, 25-13, 25-16
UWW at UWEC, Thursday, 7:00 P.M.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
WIAC Tournament - First Round
UW-STEVENS POINT 1
UW-STOUT 2, F-2 OT
UWST at UWL, Thursday, 6:00 P.M.
UW-RIVER FALLS 2
UW-OSHKOSH 3, F-OT
UWO at UWW, Thursday, 6:00 P.M.
