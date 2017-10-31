WIAA State Volleyball preview: EC Regis

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire Regis girls volleyball is getting ready for its trip to the WIAA State Tournament, and a Division 3 semifinal matchup with 44-1 Stratford.



The Ramblers know the Tigers will pose a challenge, but head coach Travis Eichner wants his team to have fun and play loose, and good things will follow.



"Honestly, the most important thing for us that we've been looking at is to keep being us," Eichner says, "we know it's going to be a big game Friday, obviously to try to get to Saturday as well. We want to win both games, we need to come out and be us. We have fun on the court where we scramble and our offense builds off our defense and vice versa."



How do the Ramblers keep things loose while they're on the court?



"It's definitely cracking a few jokes on the floor, and making each other smile, and just shaking off the points that we miss, and going and getting the next one," according to Ramblers senior Audrey Newby, and just remembering that we're here for fun and we know that we will succeed if we play loose and happy."



While the Ramblers have spent some time scouting Stratford, they're more concerned with fine-tuning their own game.



"I think we focus more on making our side strong," says Regis senior Alayna Deignan, "we know that our opponent is going to be a tough team but more of it's just what we can do on our side."



"We've scouted them a little bit, but we don't know much," says Newby, "we know that if we go in there, play our game and just control the pace of the game, have momentum, and talk a lot, that we'll be fine."



"Just stay positive, honestly, if we lose a point, that's fine, just have short memories, get back out there," Eichner says, "if they mess up, though, make sure that they remember it for the the next couple points, keep it on their side of the net and at the end of the day, make sure that we want the ball more than they do."



The Regis-Stratford match is set for 1:00 P.M., Friday, at the Resch Center in Green Bay. The Division 3 championship will be played Saturday, at 11:30 A.M.