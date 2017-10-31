WIAA State Boys Soccer Preview: EC Memorial

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Eau Claire Memorial may be making its 10th trip to the WIAA State Boys Soccer Tournament, but for this current group of Old Abes, playing at state is a new experience.



None of the players on this year's roster saw time on the field the last time Memorial made it to state, in 2014, although a few guys did make the trip to Milwaukee. They've got a sense the surroundings and the playing surface at Uihlein Soccer Park, an artificial surface that may help the Old Abes play their preferred style of soccer.



"We are a very technical team this year, and I know that the field turf down there will help us because we are a skillful team," says Memorial head coach David Kite, "in the playoffs, we've played on fields that have become, you know, it's late fall, we've played on uneven surfaces and bumpy fields, and that has affected our play. Now we go back to a synthetic, perfect surface, so we're looking forward to that."



Memorial began its season by playing in a quadrangular tournament hosted by Arrowhead H.S. The Old Abes won both of their matches on that late August Saturday, including a 4-2 win over the host school. Now, those two programs are set to square off again, although the stakes are a lot higher this time around, when Memorial meets Arrowhead in a Division 1 state semifinal. Having some familiarity with the Warhawks should be a help to the Old Abes.



"I think it makes us a little bit more comfortable coming into the game," says Memorial senior midfielder Will Orser, "but we're not going to be too overconfident coming in because when we played them that was at the beginning of the season."



"The first time we played them they had a red card after 14 minutes and that gave us a man advantage," says Kite, "so the 4-2 scoreline probably isn't a true reflection of the game, we noticed in those first 14 minutes, we were very similar, we're both very athletic teams, both big, physical teams, both have very talented players. We just have to be playing our best game, you know, as we've tried to do all through the playoffs."



Memorial is the #2 seed in the Division 1 bracket. The Old Abes match with Arrowhead is set for 7:00 P.M., Thursday.