Adopt-A-Pet: Fievel

Meet our Pet of the Day: Fievel!

Fievel is still just a pup, he's just about a year old. He's a Chesapeake Bay Retriever-Husky Mix. He is neutered. He was surrendered to the shelter in August with his sister, who has since been adopted. Fievel is okay with kids and other animals, but he has a lot of energy. The enthusiasm he has would do great with some training and a family with some patience. He's energetic, silly and playful, and he's just a people pleaser.

If you're interested in Fievel, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.