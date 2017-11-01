11/1: "Wait Until Dark" from the CVTG

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A popular play that hit Broadway in the 1960s is still relevant today, and the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild is bringing it to the Grand Theater this weekend.

The thriller, Wait Until Dark, is CVTG's season opener for their 37th Season!

Wait Until Dark is a suspenseful thriller, set in 1960's New York. Susan is a blind woman whose husband brings home a doll, which holds something very valuable to some unsavory characters who want it back. A battle of wits ensues as her tormentors wait until dark to play out the chilling conclusion.

Showing November 2 through November 12 at the Grand Theatre. For tickets, call 715-832-7529 or you can buy them online.

Show Times:

7:30pm, November 2-4, 9-11

1:30pm, November 5 & 12

Ticket Prices: