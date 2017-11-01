UPDATE: Charges filed against Eau Claire man accused of pointing gun at neighbor's head

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man has been charged after police say he pointed a gun at his neighbor's head.



Gregory Marion, who is 61, was charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety and possessing a firearm while intoxicated.



According to the criminal complaint, a neighbor called police after hearing two gun shots. Later, Marion walked up to her and her husband outside and started yelling at them. That'ts when the couple told police that Marion pulled out a handgun and pointed it directly at the man. He told police Marion said 'I will kill you, back away from the car'.



Marion told police he was trying to save a neighboring woman from the man who was beating her. He admitted to having a handgun with him and drinking vodka before the incident.



A preliminary test registered Marion's blood alcohol level at .259, more than three times the legal limit to drive.



The judge set bond at $10,000. Marion will return to court November 7 for a preliminary hearing.



Posted: Nov. 1, 2017



Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire police said an Eau Claire man in is custody following an incident Wednesday morning on the city's north east side.

Police responded to the Terrace Hills mobile home park off Seymour Road shortly before 1 a.m. after a report of a gunshot and people yelling. Police learned a man, identified as 61-year-old Gregory Marion, was shooting a gun in the roadway and had pointed a gun at a neighbor's head.

When officers arrived on scene, Marion had returned to his home, where he had numerous guns. Officers evacuated neighboring homes while establishing a perimeter around the home. The Crisis Negotiation Team attempted to contact Marion via phone several times. Eventually, Marion exited his home but police said he continued to be combative and resisted arrest; police had to use a taser to take him into custody.

Police have arrested Marion on charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety - armed while intoxicated.

No one was injured during the incident.

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- One man was arrested overnight after what police say was a domestic disturbance.

Eau Claire police responded the to Terrace Hills mobile home park off Seymour Road. Police were unable to give much information about the incident. They did not say how many people were involved. They did say neither responding officers or the subjects involved were injured. The Eau Claire Tactical Team was on scene, but they were not used in the situation.

Police say the incident is still under investigation. Stick with News 18 for the latest on air and online.

