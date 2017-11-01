UPDATE: Authorities say suspect had gun in Black River Falls officer involved shooting

Black River Falls (WQOW) - Authorities say the suspect in a deadly officer involved shooting had a gun.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, a Jackson County Sheriff's Deputy tried to pull over 27 year old Lucas DeFord early Saturday, October 28. They say he didn't stop, and when he got out of his vehicle he displayed a gun.

The Wisconsin DOJ says the deputy, Justin Wathke, was responding to a call about a possible restraining order violation and disorderly conduct. They say Wathke tried pulling over DeFord, but he kept driving to the home of the person who contacted authorities. When he got out of his vehicle he did have a gun and was shot and killed by Wathke.

The incident happened on Winneshiek Circle at the Winnebago Mission.

Wathke is on administrative duty while the DOJ investigates. He is an 8-year veteran of the Black River Falls Sheriff's Department. Because this was an officer involved shooting, the Wisconsin Department of Justice - Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.