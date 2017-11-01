Baby named Frankenstein born on Halloween

WINTER PARK, Fla. — One family got quite the Halloween treat this year!
Oskar Gray Frankenstein was born to Kyle and Jessica Frankenstein on Oct. 31 at Winter Park Memorial Hospital in Florida.
Baby Frankenstein weighed in at 6 pounds, 9 ounces and is 20 inches long, according to the proud parents.
Happy Halloween and congratulations!
