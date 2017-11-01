Baby named Frankenstein born on Halloween - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Baby named Frankenstein born on Halloween

Posted:

WINTER PARK, Fla. — One family got quite the Halloween treat this year!

Oskar Gray Frankenstein was born to Kyle and Jessica Frankenstein on Oct. 31 at Winter Park Memorial Hospital in Florida.

Baby Frankenstein weighed in at 6 pounds, 9 ounces and is 20 inches long, according to the proud parents.

Happy Halloween and congratulations!

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.