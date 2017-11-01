Increase in premature births in WI - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Increase in premature births in WI

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the second year in a row, more babies are being born prematurely in Wisconsin.

March of Dimes released its premature birth rate report card and gave Wisconsin a "C."

The report says Wisconsin's preterm birth rate is 9.6%. Last year, the report said Wisconsin's rate was 9.4%. 

This year, the report shows the preterm birth rate among black women is 54% higher than the rate among other women.  Last year, that number was 44%.

March of Dimes' goal is to have a rate of 8.1% by 2020.

You can view Wisconsin's full report or any other state's report here.

