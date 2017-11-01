test headline - cbe

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire police said an Eau Claire man in is custody following an incident Wednesday morning on the city's north east side.

Police responded to the Terrace Hills mobile home park off Seymour Road shortly before 1 a.m. after a report of a gunshot and people yelling. Police learned a man, identified as 61-year-old Gregory Marion, was shooting a gun in the roadway and had pointed a gun at a neighbor's head.

When officers arrived on scene, Marion had returned to his home, where he had numerous guns. Officers evacuated neighboring homes while establishing a perimeter around the home. The Crisis Negotiation Team attempted to contact Marion via phone several times. Eventually, Marion exited his home but police said he continued to be combative and resisted arrest; police had to use a taser to take him into custody.

Police have arrested Marion on charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety - armed while intoxicated.

No one was injured during the incident.