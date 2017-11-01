Chippewa Falls treatment center joins national group to help with addiction

With the growing opioid crisis, and Wisconsin having one of the highest per capita rates of alcohol consumption in the county, a local treatment center has a new tool to fight addiction.

The L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center in Chippewa Falls announced on Wednesday that it will pair with a national foundation to continue to provide care for patients.

The treatment center is joining efforts with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. It provides research and education on the best care opportunities for patients recovering from mental health illnesses and substance abuse.

L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center is one of only four centers in the United States to join this collaborative effort.

"We will be part of a network with like-minded organizations that are very focused on delivering care that has an evidence based behind it that's been proven to be effective and also current research. There's a lot of research that has been done through Hazelden Betty Ford, and we will have access to that research on what works and what doesn't work for our patient population," said Director of L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center, Toni Simonson.

The research will give caretakers ideas to help their patients accomplish their recovery goals.

The center has about 5,000 out-patient appointments a year.