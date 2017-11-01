Eau Claire businesses prepare for the holiday season, the day after Halloween

With Halloween behind us many are preparing for the holiday season. For a number of local businesses, attention turns to the start of the season of giving.

Menards in Eau Claire is setting up its toy drive drop site and soon you'll be hearing bells ringing while grocery shopping.



Festival Foods has teamed up with the Salvation Army for the annual Red Kettle Campaign.

"Festival loves giving back to the community. So here it starts on the 10th of this month, November, and then our two new stores, Clairemont and Birch, they can start ringing bells on December 10th," HR Manager at Eau Claire's Festival Foods on Mall Drive, Martha Cha said.

If you're interested in ringing bells this season, Cha told News 18 you can sign up on the Salvation Army's website.

Sacred Heart Hospital is also getting in the holiday spirit by accepting donations for its Love-Light Christmas Tree ceremony, which will take place December 3 at 5:30 p.m.

News 18 reported last week, some companies like Target are resisting the urge to start the so-called "Christmas creep," by holding off on holiday events until after Thanksgiving.